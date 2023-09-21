Stephen A. Smith Delivers Hilarious Ode To Taylor Swift Amid Ongoing Rumors She’s Dating NFL Star: ‘She Got It Going On!’

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has seen a lot of surprising praise from the sports world.

First, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke glowingly of the pop star for her ability to perform at a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium.

Now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith can count himself among one of the industry’s unexpected Swifties.

During a First Take discussion about the dating rumors surrounding Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Smith took the time to sing her praises after he attended a concert recently with his daughters.

“He could do a lot worse,” Smith said. “I mean Taylor Swift got it going on. I gotta tell y’all something right now… That concert was off-the-chain… I went to the concert because my daughters were driving me crazy.

“I had to go see it for myself because my daughters, they hoodwinked me, man. They made me promise I was going to treat them to the concert. And they had 10 friends with them!”

Damien Woody informed the table that he also went to a Taylor Swift concert with his daughter. He agreed with Smith.

“Seriously, Dan,” Smith said to Dan Orlovsky, “between songs, a nine-minute standing ovation nonstop — BETWEEN songs. They wouldn’t let her perform. They couldn’t stop. Little girls knowing every syllable, every word, every song, crying, screaming. I’ve never seen anything like it… She was spectacular!”

Watch above via ESPN.

