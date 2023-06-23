The Philadelphia Phillies’ radio announcers were already in a bad mood when the team completely collapsed at the end of its Thursday game against the Atlanta Braves.

So when the Braves poured salt on the wound with a specific home run celebration, the booth was livid.

The game was tied at 0 when it went to extra innings, but the Braves quickly got on the board with a run. Then, a dropped ball in the outfield by Kyle Schwarber put two more runs on the board to give the Braves a 3-0 lead. A catch would’ve been the third and final out for the Braves.

Kyle Schwarber botches it with two outs and the Braves score two 😳 pic.twitter.com/PnjXLiVFCv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

With the top half of the inning still not over, Marcell Ozuna eventually hit a two-run home run to give Atlanta a 5-0 lead. As he rounded third, he briefly stopped at third base to do a celebratory handshake with coach Ron Washington.

That’s when the announcers had it.

“What is that?” analyst Larry Anderson said. “They’re gonna stop in the middle of the third base line and do a (handshake)? That’s a joke.”

Play-by-play announcer Scott Franze, seemingly frustrated with Ozuna’s slow trot around the bases, points out, “Ozuna just now steps on home plate.”

Anderson continued to express his disgust.

“Ron Washington, that’s just not professional,” he said. “Stopped in the middle of the third base line so they can do a little hand dance.”

The Phillies went on to lose the game 5-1.

Watch above via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

