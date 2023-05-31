Cameroonian former soccer player Laureano Bisan-Etame Mayer — simply known as Lauren — said the racism experienced by current Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is nothing new.

Spanish authorities recently arrested seven people for incidents of racism directed at Vinicius Jr. Since 2021, the Brazilian winger has been the target of at least 10 such incidents.

Speaking to BBC World Service, Lauren urged Spanish authorities to continue cracking down on the issue. He also said it’s been a problem his entire life.

“I grew up here in Spain and we all know there are Nazi people in the crowds,” Lauren said. “Supporters of Real Madrid, the Ultra Surs, Boixos Nois Barcelona, Frente Atletico Madrid, United Family Real Betis, Valencia’s Ultras Yomus, Blanquiazules Brigades Espanyol – they are all Nazis.”

The recent incidents with Vinicius Jr. have reignited the debate on Spanish soccer’s racism problem. La Liga, the country’s top league, is currently unable to punish teams and fans and can only forward reports to the authorities. This has led some members of the community to urge the government to give La Liga more power.

In response to the incidents, Vinicius Jr. called Spain a “country of racists.” While Lauren did not agree with that statement, he acknowledged something needs to be done about its soccer community.

“Vinicius went to the courts nine times saying ‘I have been abused,'” Lauren said. “La Liga has also been sending letters to the courts saying the boy has been racially abused in the most terrible and vicious way, but the system and the authorities did nothing.

“That’s why I am saying Spain is not a racist country, however the system and the people that run these institutions are racist.”

