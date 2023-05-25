Spanish police arrested seven people for incidents of “racist abuse” directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. , CNN reported Tuesday.

The seven were arrested for two separate incidents. Four young men were arrested for allegedly hanging an effigy of the Brazilian 22-year-old from a bridge in January. The effigy was accompanied by a banner that read “Madrid Hates Real.” It was placed near the club’s practice facility ahead of its Copa Del Rey match against Atletico Madrid.

The other three people — aged 18 to 21 — were allegedly involved in racist chants directed at Vinicius during Real Madrid’s May 21 match against Valencia. According to referee’s report after the game, a fan shouted, “monkey, monkey,” at Vinicius in the second of the match. It was one of multiple instances during the game.

Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes by police.

This is not easy to watch. Or hear. But it is essential. Vinicius Jr. Welling up with tears after being subjected to a fresh wave of racist abuse. This has been a regular occurrence for six months in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Ro80mHhvCA — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 21, 2023

Spanish football has a massive racism problem. Watch this video to understand why. pic.twitter.com/xNOcOc7MTc — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 22, 2023

On Thursday, the four men arrested for the effigy were released on bail .

The arrests are part of an ongoing problem in La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league. Since 2021, CNN said, there have been at least 10 incidents of racism just involving Vinicius.

La Liga isn’t able to punish clubs or fans for racist abuse toward players. League said they can only pass on reports to “Spanish football federation committees or regional prosecutors, who deal with them as legal cases before sporting punishments are handed out.”

“It wasn’t the first time or the second or the third,” Vinicius said on social media. “Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho , Ronaldo , Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love but which accepted to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”

It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. One nation… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com