NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers accused ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport of spreading “fake news” about the start date of his four-day “darkness retreat.”

Last week, Rodgers was in his weekly Tuesday spot on The Pat McAfee Show, and he revealed to hosts Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk that he planned a four-day darkness retreat. Rapoport reported on Sunday at Super Bowl LVII that Rodgers would start his retreat on Monday, but when Tuesday came around, Rodgers participated in his weekly hit with McAfee, and the lights were, in fact, on.

McAfee quickly played into the fact that the quarterback’s room was lit, and the three-time MVP informed the show he was not on his retreat yet.

“This thing’s been planned for about four months, and it was always the same date. Always the end of this week,” Rodgers said. “Anybody with the knowledge to the opposite of that is fake news.”

Rodgers explained he has a close group of friends that does not speak to the NFL insiders.

“There’s an inner circle, right? And in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport, to Adam Schefter, to any of those people,” he said. “If you’re one of those people who are talking to those people who’s talking to those people, it’s a great reminder for you; you’re not in the inner circle.”

“Just stop with the fake news,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers “didn’t realize how much it would take off” after he announced that he planned a darkness retreat.

“That’s my problem with the whole thing,” Rodgers said. “I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, Schefter. I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know shit. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources; I can promise you that. And anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.”

Rodgers reiterated this retreat was planned for over four months with the same start date, and the insiders reported a different timeline, which hurt his image.

“How many fucking narratives can from one show where they didn’t even actually listen to what I said, or the intent or the tone. And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life.”

“So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,’ that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make shit up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it,” he said.

