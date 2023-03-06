‘This is Not What the XFL is About!’ XFL Announcers Appalled By Massive Brawl Breaking Out in Sanctimonious Screed

XFL announcers John Schriffen and Tom Luginbill were stunned to see a brawl ensue at the end of a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the DC Defenders.

The XFL is a football league that showcases players who were not drafted or signed by a team from the National Football League. At the end of Sunday’s game, the Battlehawks faced a long fourth and 15 to continue their comeback. Quarterback AJ McCarron was sacked with 16 seconds left, and chaos quickly broke out.

Players from the Battlehawks and Defenders began to fight one another. Athletes from both sides came off their respective benches onto the field and joined the fracas. As both teams physically assaulted one another, the commentators could not believe that the game would end with players fighting one another in a one-score match.

“With a game that was this good, you hate to see it turn into this,” Schriffen said.

“Tempers have been flaring the entire game,” Luginbill said. “It’s been chippy. This is really unfortunate. This isn’t what the game is about.”

“This is not what the XFL is about!” Schriffen said. “The XFL is about taking advantage of an opportunity. Putting positive things on tape! You don’t want this!”

“Come on, guys! Don’t end it like this!” Luginbill said.

Cooler heads did prevail as coaches from both sidelines stepped in to rip their players from the scuffle.

Clearly, some of the athletes on the Battlehawks and the Defenders channeled their inner fighter since former WWE superstar turned A-list actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is part owner of the league.

The XFL originated when WWE’s head honcho Vince McMahon created a football-style sports league with a WWE twist to it.

The Defenders went on to win the game 34-28. The Washington DC club is 3-0 on the season, leading the XFL.

With the loss, St. Louis is now 2-1 early on in the season, one game behind their new rivals.

via FX.

