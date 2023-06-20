Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas on Monday said the team is targeting its July 21 match against Mexican club Cruz Azul for superstar Lionel Messi’s debut. The game will be played in DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and work is being done to increase the stadium’s capacity to 22,000.

For those interested in taking part in such a huge moment for both the team and MLS, tickets for the game start at nearly $1,100.

On SeatGeek, general admission tickets start at $1,065 as of Tuesday. Ticketmaster’s prices start at more than $1,300, while StubHub’s start at nearly $1,400 after fees. According to SeatGeek, Inter Miami tickets typically go for as low as $59 with an average price of $120.

“Lionel Messi is going to be the greatest ambassador and recruiter in the history of Major League Soccer,” Mas said to reporters Monday. “His mere presence in this league is going to be attracting talent of all ages and all levels. It is, I think, a tremendous and unprecedented opportunity that we have ahead of us. And I think that all of us collectively will take the right steps to make sure to put this league in the hyper growth that it deserves.

“This is an amazing event for the league, for all the owners and every team in Major League Soccer. This will be a rising tide on all fronts.”

Messi will make $50-60 million per year for the next two seasons, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The deal will also include revenue shares from Apple, Adidas and Fanatics; and Messi will be entitled to an ownership stake of the team when he retires.

By agreeing to join Inter Miami, Messi reportedly turned down a three-year, $1.6 billion deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

