CNN’s Manu Raju Confronts McCarthy On Gripes With Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Deal: ‘This Is a Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney’

CNN’s Manu Raju confronted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his complaints about the plea agreement Hunter Biden reached with federal prosecutors.

As the news broke that President Joe Biden’s son will likely avoid jail time under the terms of the deal, Republicans have complained that Hunter got a “slap on the wrist” instead of a more serious penalty. When McCarthy spoke with reporters, he echoed his fellow Republicans by complaining of a “two-tiered system” of justice in America that supposedly favors Democrats.

“If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time,” McCarthy said. “If you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”

Raju challenged McCarthy by pointing out that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware who reached the agreement with Hunter Biden, was appointed by Trump.

“This is a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney that was held over into this administration,” Raju said. “Why won’t you accept that this was a thorough investigation and just accept it on the merits, given the person who investigated it?”

McCarthy resorted to his recurring tactic of throwing the question back at Raju instead of answering it himself. Raju continued to press him for a response, leading McCarthy to say “do you think its equal and fair that a political opponent is gonna be given jail time, but a presidential son — and you can compare this to other individuals in America that have the same accusations against them and same crimes they have been guilty of…”

Raju pressed McCarthy on Weiss specifically, but the House Speaker ignored him to move on to another reporter.

Watch above via CNN.

