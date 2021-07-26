Tom Brady Denialism: Fans Question Validity of Quarterback’s Viral Video Playing Catch

Tom Brady’s social media team continues to perform just as well as the quarterback’s football team, who are coming off a Super Bowl championship season.

Since ditching New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s social media presence has grown immensely, with his most recent video amassing more than nine million views on Twitter alone. The video is either an impressive display of passing by Brady … or seamless editing by his social media team.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

“Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again,” Brady captioned as he can be seen playing catch with the jugs machine. Brady threw three darts into the crevice of the machine, which is designed to automatically throw footballs. The quarterback then catches the returned balls as the jugs machine spits them right back.

Last week, Brady joked at the White House that 40 percent of the population were still in denial of the Bucs Super Bowl victory. Football fans are similarly questioning the validity of his viral video. The 43-year-old quarterback is great, maybe the best of all time, but fans were skeptical of the precision passing, arm strength, and catching ability Brady displayed in the video.

“I think that’s fake. In fact, I was told it is,” Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote Monday. “But for it to be fake … holy crap, did the editor freaking crush it.”

That fake Tom Brady video is DAMN GOOD. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) July 25, 2021

As I’ve been consistently saying, I don’t know why anyone would draft Godwin or Evans or Brown at ADP when you can simply take the Tampa Bay jugs machine in the final rounds. Best value on the board imo. https://t.co/lGYGe0uRRy — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) July 25, 2021

What’s even real anymore with this guy. https://t.co/wvd9OINBcf — Luke Jackson (@YaBoy77) July 25, 2021

Anyone who remembered the Ronaldinho crossbar commercial knew this video wasn’t real. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice… https://t.co/3V49ClQD3i — Zito (@_Zeets) July 25, 2021

The video editing — Shawn Murnen (@Murnasty7019) July 25, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com