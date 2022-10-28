‘Tom Brady Is Going Through Some Sh*t’: Pat McAfee Believes Bucs QB Should Not Be Judged On Awful Play

Pat McAfee thinks fans and the media should not criticize Tom Brady for his poor play this season because of the star quarterback’s personal life.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, which brought their season record to (3-5). It is the first time in Brady’s career that his record fell two games below .500 and the first time in 20 years that he had lost three games in a row.

On Friday, Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced they got a divorce.

Brady released a statement through his Instagram Friday morning. It read:

“In Recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at the decision amicably with great gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly as for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you”

On Friday’s Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed Brady and Bündchen’s statements about their finalized divorce. McAfee believed Brady’s play should not be judged by the fans or media this season because of everything that had happened to Brady off the field.

“He’s got a lot of shit going on,” McAfee said. I got nothing but respect and appreciation for what Tom Brady has done for the NFL and for the game. But I don’t think we can judge this Tom Brady off of previous Tom Bradys because this Tom Brady is going through some shit that we ain’t never seen Tom Brady go through before, and he’s fucking 45 years old.”

Brady should have taken the offer from Fox Sports to move into their broadcasting booth a year earlier, and he would not have had any of these problems.

Watch above via Pat McAfee Show.

