Prior to Thursday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, league commissioner Adam Silver personally addressed talks with Drake about his conduct on the sideline.

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” Silver said, according to ESPN.

He might have to reevaluate.

From before the opening tip until after the final horn sounded, Drake spent his entire night trolling the Warriors like crazy.

The hip-hop star and Toronto Raptors superfan showed up to Thursday night’s contest — Toronto’s first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals — wearing a jersey of former Raptors player Dell Curry. Of course, Dell Curry is the father of Golden State star Stephen Curry.

Then, at one point in the contest, Curry the younger and Drake exchanged words — with their faces just millimeters apart. Drake noticed some lint on Curry’s head, and proceeded to pick it off.

After the game, he posted the evidence to Instagram.

“Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23” Drake wrote.

That eBay username was a nod to Warriors star Draymond Green. And after the Raptors finished off their 118-109 triumph, Drake and Green went at it — with the rapper appearing to call Green “trash.”

Move over, Spike Lee and Reggie Miller!

