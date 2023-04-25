Seeing one’s favorite team get blown out in person is a tough pill to swallow.

Fortunately for Tottenham Hotspur fans, the financial burden of such an experience is being taken care of.

After Tottenham’s brutal 6-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, the players announced that all Tottenham fans in attendance will be refunded for their tickets. They released a statement shortly after the loss.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger,” the statement read. “Sunday wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park. We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together – and only together – can we move things forward.”

After the loss – which Tottenham allowed five goals in the first 21 minutes – interim coach Cristian Stellini was removed from his position. Ryan Mason will act as coach for the remainder of the season.

As Independent noted, this isn’t the first time a soccer club’s made this kind of gesture. In 2014, Sunderland A.F.C. issued refunds to its fans after an 8-0 loss to Southampton F.C. Then, in 2019, Southampton’s player decided to donate their wages to charity after a 9-0 loss to Leicester City F.C.

