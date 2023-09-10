Trump Tosses Footballs and Flips Burgers at Frat House Ahead of Iowa Game — As Frat Chants About Doing It ‘Up Against The Wall’

Ex-President Donald Trump was cheered at a photo op before the Iowa-Iowa State game — but the crowd at the frat house was even more enthusiastic about their call-and-response singalong to “Dixieland Delight.”

Trump made quite a show of his trip to the Iowa-Iowa State game at Jack Trice Stadium, first stopping to visit the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house in Ames, Iowa, where he flipped burgers and tossed footballs for what pro-Trump outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) called “hundreds” of students at the agricultural frat. The pro-Trump outlet was on hand to cover the photo op from start to finish.

Things were happier at the frat house than at the stadium, where there was cheering but also multiple videos featuring loud booing and a sea of middle fingers for Trump — and boos could even be heard on RSBN’s feed.

At Alpha Gamma Rho, the crowd was enthusiastic about Trump, cheering him as he came out and causing Trump to gush “This is some turnout! I guess the youth likes Trump!”

But one disconcerting feature of the photo op was the crowd’s amped-up call-and=response singalong to Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight,” which includes periodically replying to the lyric “Hold her up tight” by screaming “AGAINST THE WALL” and “Make a little lovin'” by screaming “ALL NIGHT!”

The 1982 country hit became a tradition at Alabama games, and fans evolved their own set of racy lyrics that caused the song to be placed on a years-long moratorium that was finally lifted a few years ago. The Alabama fan lyrics go like this:

Spend my dollar, “ON BEER” parked in a holler,

‘Neath the mountain moonlight. “ROLL TIDE”

Hold her up tight, “AGAINST THE WALL”

Make a little lovin’, “ALL NIGHT”

A little turtle dovin’ On a Mason-Dixon night. “F*** AUBURN”

Fits my life, “AND LSU” oh so right, “AND TENNESSEE TOO”

My Dixieland Delight.

Trump flipped burgers and tossed signed footballs to the crowd before departing for the game, which resulted in Iowa defeating Iowa State by a score of 20 to 13.

