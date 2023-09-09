Pro-Trump User’s Fake Iowa Stadium Clip Of Wild Trump Cheers Goes Viral as MAGA Twitter Denies Booing

One of the most popular pro-Donald Trump Twitter accounts altered the audio in a viral tweet over the weekend to hide the storm of booing the former president received at a Iowa college football game.

Trump attended Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State college football game at the Jack Trice Stadium where he was met with big crowd reactions, as happens anywhere the former president travels.

A member of the Trump campaign’s communications team shared many videos from his Iowa visit on Saturday, and in one of those clips there is very loud booing for Trump as he enters the stadium, in addition to cheers and other crowd noise.

However, one of the popular pro-Trump accounts on Twitter, “il Donaldo Trumpo” shared a video of the event with completely doctored audio added into the video to replace the loud boos with cheers.

Conservative Townhall writer John Hasson was one of the first to realize that the clip going viral on the MAGA right featured audio had been altered or replaced. Republican communications veteran Matt Whitlock also noted the altered audio, and soon posted a comparison of the clips.

Here is the tweet that went mega viral on the MAGA right.

This is the original clip shared by Martin.

Pro-Trump accounts by the dozens shared and re-shared the doctored clip to claim there was no booing.

Examples:

Moreover, other videos taken from the scene show that some of the crowd was indeed booing Trump while others countered the boos with cheers. But the clip with the doctored audio wasn’t from a separate location or different moment, but the precise same as the original video shared by Martin.

Notable, conservative media company Right Side Broadcasting also tweeted out their own footage, which was of the exact same moment and almost the same exact angle as the one shared by the Trump campaign, and even with their noise canceling microphones that are used for interviews, the boos were clearly audible.

Nevertheless the doctored clip continues to rocket across the Trump side of X without any seeming interruption.

