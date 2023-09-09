Loud Boos Rain Down On Trump at Iowa College Football Game

Former President Donald Trump booed loudly by some of the crowd while entering a college football stadium in Iowa on Saturday, where Republicans this weekend are hoping to establish a foothold in a state Trump won against the Democrats but not in the 2016 primary.

Trump, who is currently facing four criminal indictments in four different jurisdictions, attended Saturday Iowa-Iowa State college football game at the Jack Trice Stadium. Before entering the stadium, Trump shook hands with supporters and was warmly greeted by a fraternity group, and was met with cheers at some of the places he visited.

However, the former president’s visit to the football game was not all handshakes and sunshine, the former president was met with some audible boos as he made his way through the stadium. The video was captured by pro-Trump conservative media group Right Side Broadcasting.

Watch a clip shared on X by Trump campaign staffer Margo Martin:

President @realDonaldTrump waving to the crowd at Iowa State University! pic.twitter.com/1ovLleGeOA — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

Martin also shared other videos of Trump’s arrival at events on Saturday, including at the stadium, in which the cheers were far louder than the boos.

The Republican frontrunner and likely nominee maintains a dominant lead in Iowa, according to Real Clear Politics polling average. During the 2016 GOP primary, Trump lost the Iowa Caucus to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, but still went on to win the nomination.

