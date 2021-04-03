Trump Calls for Boycott of MLB as He, RNC Chair McDaniel Rip Georgia Pullout: ‘Guess What I Am Doing Today? Not Watching Baseball!’

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are ripping on Major League Baseball for moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. announced on Friday that the MLB would pull the game out of Georgia in opposition to the state’s restrictive new voting laws. The decision comes after President Joe Biden expressed support for it, but as for his predecessor, Trump followed up his latest rant against the 2020 election with a call to boycott all of the companies opposing the Georgia law.

Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections. Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to the announcement by pronouncing it an “outrageous” decision “based on lies spread by Joe Biden and the Democrats.”

Outrageous, and based on lies spread by Joe Biden and the Democrats about an election bill that actually EXPANDS voting opportunities.https://t.co/98OFZe7fEq — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 2, 2021

She followed up by retweeting numerous Republicans criticizing the MLB, but she continued to bash them in her own tweets, including an announcement of what she won’t do with her Saturday.

Georgia’s election reforms expand voting opportunities and include a common sense ID requirement that 75% of Americans support. If MLB thought their ratings were bad before they caved to Joe Biden and the Democrats’ lies, they have another thing coming. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 3, 2021

Guess what I am doing today? Not watching baseball!!!! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 3, 2021



UPDATE: 9:34 p.m. ET: Trump has a new, more explicit statement out blasting “WOKE CANCEL CULTURE,” calling for boycotts, and once again falsely claiming “they rigged and stole our 2020 presidential election, which we won by a landslide.”

