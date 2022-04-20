Twitter Debates Russian Players Being Barred From Wimbledon: Medvedev is ‘Just a Guy Who Happens to be Russian’

News broke early Wednesday morning that the Wimbledon committee would be barring all Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing at this year’s championships.

Obviously social media was set ablaze by the news as some took offense to the ban, citing players are only born in Russia, not representing them.

Discrimination against someone because of their nationality is racism. @Wimbledon https://t.co/7FfJJH3rCu — Dr Zoe Harcombe, PhD (@zoeharcombe) April 20, 2022

Example #2684 that people have lost their minds: Wimbledon is placing a ban on all Russian tennis players & will not allow them to compete in this year’s tournament due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. That includes current world #2 Daniil Medvedev. We have lost the plot. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 20, 2022

Reports @Wimbledon set to ban all Russian players from this year’s tournament including the #2 player in the world. Trying to remember: How many Americans were banned while the US dropped tens of thousands of bombs on Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, & Yemen? — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) April 20, 2022

The outrage comes as the No.2-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, will not be allowed to pursue his first Wimbledon crown this year. Medvedev has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “not easy to watch” and has advocated for peace.

But while most seem to condemn the British tournament, others actually agree that it is the right decision, given the circumstances today.

Appears Russian and Belarusian players will be banned from Wimbledon. It’s desperately sad for the players involved – but for me feels like the right decision. Bigger issues at stake. — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) April 20, 2022

Wimbledon bans Russians.@NHL should do the same. Want to maintain your Russian citizenship? Enjoy. But not here; not on visas. @ovi8 – this means you. And Shesterkin, Panarin and all the rest. If we’re going to take all non-war measures, take them.

. https://t.co/7rnJ8PTn4J — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 20, 2022

Nevertheless, Medvedev and his fellow countryfolk will be barred from competition this year, a decision Clay Travis blasted as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Wimbledon has banned Russian players from this year’s tournament. This is absolutely ridiculous: https://t.co/E3dZKy43mt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 20, 2022

The UK may have lost its mind to a greater extent than the US, which is truly a major accomplishment https://t.co/UhHo4u5jXv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 20, 2022

What a stupid decision, @Wimbledon. Players like Daniil Medvedev don’t “represent” Russia. He’s just a guy who happens to be Russian. This isn’t like the World Cup where the team actually represents Russia. Dumb. Bigoted. #Wimbledon https://t.co/3XqYKXJ9aD — Alex Berezow (@AlexBerezow) April 20, 2022

Wimbledon 2022 kicks off on June 27th.

