Twitter Debates Russian Players Being Barred From Wimbledon: Medvedev is 'Just a Guy Who Happens to be Russian'

By Amiliano Fragoso Apr 20th, 2022
 

News broke early Wednesday morning that the Wimbledon committee would be barring all Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing at this year’s championships.

Obviously social media was set ablaze by the news as some took offense to the ban, citing players are only born in Russia, not representing them.

The outrage comes as the No.2-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, will not be allowed to pursue his first Wimbledon crown this year. Medvedev has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “not easy to watch” and has advocated for peace.

But while most seem to condemn the British tournament, others actually agree that it is the right decision, given the circumstances today.

Nevertheless, Medvedev and his fellow countryfolk will be barred from competition this year, a decision Clay Travis blasted as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Wimbledon 2022 kicks off on June 27th.

