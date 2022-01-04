Twitter Freaks After Aaron Rodgers Touts Atlas Shrugged on ESPN: ‘Joe Rogan is Making Him Dumber’

By Brandon Contes Jan 4th, 2022
 

It wouldn’t be an Aaron Rodgers media appearance without at least some ilk of controversy. The NFL quarterback stepped in it again by promoting Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on national television Monday night.

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, Rodgers joined the show as a guest and was promptly complimented on his backdrop of books. The first book Rodgers made sure to call out was Atlas Shrugged.

Although the novel is fiction, many find it to be controversial for promoting selfishness as a virtue. The odious ideology developed somewhat of a cult following which tends to attract young men in college who lack the worldview to care for others.

Atlas Shrugged is also often joked about being on brand for someone who touts “doing their own research.” Rodgers infamously did his own research on getting vaccinated and then lied about being “immunized” against Covid when in reality, he refused the jab. In addition to doing his own research, Rodgers also controversially sought Covid advice from polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rodgers seemingly portrays himself as being otherworldly and an eccentric thinker, but Rand’s book is often mocked as being a “red flag” when people tout it as one of their favorite works. Twitter was both outraged and not surprised when they learned of Rodgers’ affinity for Atlas Shrugged Monday night.

It should be noted that Rodgers also called out his Chuck Norris action figure, which sat on one of the bookshelves behind him not far from Atlas Shrugged.

