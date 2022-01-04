Twitter Freaks After Aaron Rodgers Touts Atlas Shrugged on ESPN: ‘Joe Rogan is Making Him Dumber’

It wouldn’t be an Aaron Rodgers media appearance without at least some ilk of controversy. The NFL quarterback stepped in it again by promoting Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on national television Monday night.

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, Rodgers joined the show as a guest and was promptly complimented on his backdrop of books. The first book Rodgers made sure to call out was Atlas Shrugged.

Although the novel is fiction, many find it to be controversial for promoting selfishness as a virtue. The odious ideology developed somewhat of a cult following which tends to attract young men in college who lack the worldview to care for others.

Atlas Shrugged is also often joked about being on brand for someone who touts “doing their own research.” Rodgers infamously did his own research on getting vaccinated and then lied about being “immunized” against Covid when in reality, he refused the jab. In addition to doing his own research, Rodgers also controversially sought Covid advice from polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rodgers seemingly portrays himself as being otherworldly and an eccentric thinker, but Rand’s book is often mocked as being a “red flag” when people tout it as one of their favorite works. Twitter was both outraged and not surprised when they learned of Rodgers’ affinity for Atlas Shrugged Monday night.

It should be noted that Rodgers also called out his Chuck Norris action figure, which sat on one of the bookshelves behind him not far from Atlas Shrugged.

via ESPN

Aaron Rodgers brags he has Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf. Explains everything. pic.twitter.com/fYHmGeY7FX — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers on the Manningcast just namechecked Atlas Shrugged as the main book on his shelf and let’s be honest if a Hollywood screenwriter put that in someone would make them take it out for being too on the nose — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) January 4, 2022

What is Aaron Rodgers reading? “A lot of French poetry. Some ‘Atlas Shrugged’ … I rearranged it to make it look like it was filled.” — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers just bragged that he has Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf. Explains all his lying about being vaccinated and such. He’s one of those “screw everyone else before they can screw you” wackos. People like this are always a danger to others. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is a dumb person’s version of a smart person. https://t.co/GnFM5URXjk — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 4, 2022

AAAHHHH… seriously somebody take away this mans internet. Joe Rogan is making him dumber by the second https://t.co/hHQBzAgWmd — 2020 Part III: The Reckoning (@Keptopolarbear) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is who we thought Tom Brady was. https://t.co/EASNBJ0ryS — Vincent ⚖️ (@VtheEsquire) January 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers having Atlas Shrugged on his shelf makes sense. — Ryan Gaydos (@Gaydos_) January 4, 2022

You can’t spell “Atlas Shrugged” without “HUGE ASS” https://t.co/kO6xIEjRnU — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) January 4, 2022

“Atlas Shrugged” has never been an inaccurate red flag. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 4, 2022

Has there ever been a quicker fall from respected leader to Family Guy character? If there has, I haven’t seen it https://t.co/27XARI2KWC — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) January 4, 2022

Actually, Atlas Shrugged really DOES explain everything. This liberal media guy should read it sometime. Damn, Aaron Rodgers really triggered the woke crowd, tonight! https://t.co/1OGMjpNfSR — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 4, 2022

Just incredible, Aaron Rodgers bragged about having Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” on his bookshelf. This man is a PATRIOT! pic.twitter.com/TtpkVjWNlM — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 4, 2022

