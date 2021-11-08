Now that we know that Aaron Rodgers is not, in fact, immunized from Covid-19, and has been publicly called out for lying to the American public, we thought it might be interesting to revisit the initial press conference in which he made the specious claim.

Last week news broke that the Green Bay Packer quarterback had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and that his previous claim of being immunized came from some “homeopathic” treatment he had received from an unnamed doctor.

Since he was not immunized, Rodgers has been fairly ridiculed by members of both the political and sports media world, most notably Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

Here’s how Mediaite’s Brandon Contes reported on the late August press conference.

The NFL recently announced 93 percent of the league’s players are vaccinated against Covid-19. Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he’s one of them, but he won’t pressure his unvaccinated Green Bay Packers teammates to get the jab. “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers told reporters. “You know there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who’ve made statements.” Despite the NFL having an incredibly strong rate of vaccination, there are some high-profile players who still oppose the jab. Among them is Rodgers’ division rival quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins. Earlier this month, Cousins expressed his frustration with being forced to quarantine after having close contact with a teammate who tested positive. Cousins vowed to never let his absence happen again, but remains opposed to getting vaccinated. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated,” Rodgers acknowledged. “I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Following his Covid-19 diagnosis, Rodgers curiously took the “best defense is a good offense” approach and attacked his critics, saying he was now in the “cross-hairs” of the “woke” crowd. He did get some support from media personalities duped into believing that homeopathic treatment can immunize someone. It cannot.

