MMA veteran Nate Diaz let a man unconscious during a brawl in New Orleans over the weekend.

The video was posted on Twitter early Saturday morning by boxer Paul Bamba. It took place in New Orleans shortly after the fight event Misfits Boxing 6. Diaz was in attendance to support his teammate Chris Aliva, who was in the main event of the night against Bamba.

“Nahhhhh (Nate Diaz) you an asshole could’ve killed him,” Bamba said in the tweet.

In the video, Diaz can be seen standing face-to-face with a man on the sidewalk. Around them, at least four other men are fighting in the street. The man raises his arms as if to signal to Diaz he doesn’t wish to fight. Suddenly, Diaz lunges forward and places him in a chokehold. While choking the man out, he even knees him in the gut. After a few seconds, Diaz lets him go and the man drops to the ground out cold.

The man in question was later revealed to be Rodney Petersen, a Logan Paul lookalike. In a follow-up video, Petersen vowed revenge and revealed the damage done when his head hit the ground after Diaz let him go. He also believes Diaz mistook him for Paul. Diaz is set to fight Jake, the other Paul brother, in August.

“So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” Petersen said. “But, I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the fuck out when I know when he’s coming. Like, you caught me off guard, dude. What, did you think I was Logan?”

The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result… [🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com