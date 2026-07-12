Money talks — and it’s telling Fox News host Tomi Lahren the GOP has a problem in Texas.

Lahren on Saturday vented Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton (R) is “flawed” while talking about the state’s race on The Big Weekend Show.

She shared her concern after co-host Johnny Joey Jones told her Democratic candidate James Talarico had raised more than three times as much dough as Paxton between April and June — with Talarico pulling in about $30 million and Paxton receiving $9 million during that time.

“Now I’m not saying fundraising is everything, but it is one of the metrics to show the energy behind a candidate,” Jones said. “Do you think this is more of kind of like a pro-Cornyn hangover, like get through the primary but then the Republicans will coalesce around Paxton? Or is it that he’s a flawed candidate or is it that Talarico is that energetic to Democrats?”

“I think that Democrats see Talarico as like, ‘if we can win Texas with Talarico, we can do anything!'” Lahren said. “So I think that there’s this delusional thirst for it, which I think is gonna end up being futile.”

She continued, “But I will say that, we do have a flawed candidate on the right, we just do.”

Lahren said lame duck Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has proven he can win elections in the past and could “probably do it again,” while Paxton — who was backed by President Donald Trump in the primary — has his work cut out for him this year.

“I think at the end of the day he’s going to pull out a victory,” Lahren said. “But I love that we can laugh at Talarico because he’s so easy to laugh at — I would just caution Republicans from laughing too hard. I would hate for us to look ridiculous.”

Watch above.

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