WATCH: Boomer Esiason Walks Off Set After Co-Host Absolutely GOES OFF on Caller Mocking Mental Health Struggles

Sports radio host Boomer Esiason left the studio after his co-host, Gregg Giannotti, obliterated a caller who mocked mental health issues.

Earlier on Tuesday’s Boomer & Gio, they took a call from someone who made misogynistic comments. Giannotti stepped up to the plate and ripped the caller for saying the show should change to Boomer & Mary. His comments were played back later in the show during “Moment of the Day.”

After the sponsored segment ended, they took another caller who thought it would be funny to attack Giannotti over mental health and anxiety, which to his credit, Giannotti has been very open and honest about.

“There’s people that fought in wars who have come back way tougher than I’ll ever be and have anxiety,” Giannotti said. “Are they soft?”

Giannotti appeared to curse since CBS Sports Network played music over the audio when he was in midsentence, but once the music stopped, he was still talking.

“Those of us who admit that we’ve got issues, whether it be depression or anxiety, and deal with it in our lives to get to be in a better place, are not soft,” Giannotti said. “You, my friend, you are the soft one.”

The music continued to play again since Giannotti must’ve said another curse word, but the music finally stopped.

“The last thing that people are, who confront their mental issues, to have a better life for them and their families, is soft,” Giannotti said. “That’s the last f’n thing! ‘I’m of the old school,’ no you’re not! You’re an idiot! You’re an idiot who hasn’t developed!”

“I swear to God, if you were in front of me right now, I’d show you what soft is,” he said.

Giannotti took his frustration out on the table by punching it a couple of times as he sat there in silence for a few moments with Esiason and Boomer & Gio update anchor Jerry Recco.

Esiason said something off the microphone to Recco, to which the update anchor replied, “I do; well said.” And then Esiason got up and walked out of the studio.

“Well, Boomer’s leaving,” show producer Al Dukes said.

Recco saluted Giannotti for his effort, but he did recognize that Esiason had left the studio.

“Well, he can’t handle it either,” Giannotti said and pointed his hand toward the empty chair in the middle of the studio. “Quite frankly, he doesn’t understand mental health to save his life. That’s a big problem. It’s a big problem.”

When they returned from a commercial break, Esiason was back in his chair, and the two began discussing the quarterback situations between the New York football teams.

