WATCH: Buffalo Bills Head Coach Overcome With Emotion In First Remarks Since Damar Hamlin Injury

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was overcome with emotion in his first remarks since Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell to the ground after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the game, which was in Cincinnati. CPR was administered to Hamlin by medical personnel for 10 minutes. The game was temporarily suspended before being indefinitely postponed. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In a brand new update on Thursday, doctors say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and that he was awake.

McDermott, sitting at the podium next to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, was solemn in his remarks during a press conference on Thursday:

I appreciate everyone coming this afternoon. This press conference is about Damar Hamlin, whom we love, about his parents, Mario and Nina, and their extended family. We continue to pray for them during this time and Damar is and remains our Number One concern. I’d like to thank a number of people, we’d like to thank a number of people before we get into your questions as there have been so many people involved in Damar’s situation. If we leave somebody out, we apologize. First, I’d like to thank the first responders on the field this past Monday evening and the medical teams of the Bills, the Bengals and the staff, doctors and nurses at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their work and their care. Terry Pegula, the Buffalo Bills staff, coaches and players who have all been affected and impacted by this situation. The amount of faith, hope and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing. I’d also like to thank the entire Bengals organization and their ownership and specifically [head coach] Zac Taylor, his staff and their players in going above and beyond and handling the situation the way that they did.

Watch above via ESPN.

