WATCH: Charles Barkley Gets His Phone Confiscated By TNT Co-Host After Embarrassingly Failing to Turn it Off

For most studio shows, unexpected sounds coming from a cell phone might derail the hosts. But thanks to their unparalleled chemistry, TNT’s Inside the NBA is great at turning curveballs into moments of hilarity.

Charles Barkley was an elite basketball player and continues to be a star NBA analyst for TNT, but the 58-year-old hall-of-famer doesn’t appear to be too technologically sound. After coming out of a highlight during Sunday’s pregame show on TNT, unexpected audio was coming from Barkley’s side of the set.

While admitting the sound was coming from his phone, Barkley began to frantically tap the screen, trying to figure out how to silence it. Unable to do so, Inside the NBA co-host Ernie Johnson jumped out of his seat to go confiscate Barkley’s phone and hide it on set.

School aged kids can relate to Barkley, and teachers can empathize with Johnson. Teenagers using their phones in class without getting caught is an evolved skill, rapidly developing over the last 20 years. And Barkley proved Sunday that he’s far from mastering the talent. Luckily, Johnson was there to keep the show moving, even striking up a basketball conversation with Shaquille O’Neal while walking back to his chair.

Barkley later acknowledged he was trying to find see what ESPN NHL analyst Barry Melrose thought about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s return to the Stanley Cup Finals. The basketball Hall-of-Famer and media star is a noted hockey fan, previously touting the NHL Playoffs as a better product than the NBA’s postseason.

Watch above via TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com