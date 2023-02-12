WATCH: Chiefs Score on Costly Fumble By Eagles QB

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scored a defensive touchdown after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled.

After an Eagles penalty for a false start on third-and-one, with 9:47 left in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, the Philly held a 14-7 lead over Kansas City. Hurts began to run with the football, but he lost control of the ball, and the ball hit the turf in Glendale, Arizona. Bolton picked up the ball from the ground and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

The only players near Bolton were his Chiefs teammates. The “scoop and score” touchdown ultimately tied the game up at 14 after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made the extra point.

Watch above via Fox.

