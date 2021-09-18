WATCH: Crowd Roars as VP Kamala Harris Flips Coin For Historic Howard U Football Game

Vice President Kamala Harris performed the coin toss at a historic Howard University football game, to appreciative roars from the crowd.

On Saturday, the nation’s first Black woman vice president took the field at Audi Field in Washington, DC for her alma mater’s first-ever Truth and Service Classic football game, a battle of Historically Black Colleges and Universities against long-time rival Hampton University.

Harris, a member of the Howard U Class of 1986, then performed the coin toss at midfield. Howard called “heads,” and the VP came through by tossing heads for her home team.

Howard’s marching band escorted the vice president in the inaugural parade in January.

In a press release announcing the game —dubbed “the Battle of the Real HU” — the university warned attendees about possible disruptions due to the “Justice for J6” rally:

In light of the upcoming “Justice for J6” rally and District of Columbia government warnings of potential disruptions throughout the city on September 18, the University strongly recommends students take the shuttle service to the game. Additionally, as parking at the stadium is limited, public transportation is encouraged for the general public.

That rally has thus far proven to be a sparsely attended affair in which attendees were greatly outnumbered by police and members of the media.

Watch above via C-Span.

