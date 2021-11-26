WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Concession Worker Gets ROCKED During Brutal Stadium Brawl

While the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys broke out in a fight on the field, fans channeled their football heroes by launching into a brawl of their own in the stands.

During Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at A&T Stadium in Dallas, a concession worker was seen jumping over the counter to chase down a customer. We’re not sure what angered the worker, but something must have occurred prior to a fan taking out their phone to record the incident.

Cowboys fans not taking the loss well! pic.twitter.com/LqShuXX94N — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 26, 2021

As the camera started to roll, fans were already circling the area and food was scattered across the floor. The concession worker immediately slipped and dropped to her face after hopping over the counter, but the fall wasn’t about to stop her from going after a fan. Not more than a second after getting up, the worker took a brutal right hook across her face.

Two women then began to hold and mercilessly punch the worker, prompting her colleague to jump over the counter and join nearby fans in breaking up the fight. The loud sound of a thud as the concession worker gets punched in the face is absolutely cringeworthy.

Watching brutal crowd fights break out at professional sporting events is no longer surprising, but brawling on Thanksgiving? That’s just disheartening.

