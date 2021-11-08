Rams Fan Viciously KO’s Two People During Brutal Crowd Fight at SoFi Stadium

It’s been a couple weeks since a crowd fight video spread on social media, but one Los Angeles Rams fan made up for lost time over the weekend, viciously knocking out two people during the Sunday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium.

Unfortunately, “waiting all day for Sunday night” also means fans had seven hours to watch football and consume adult beverages before attending the late game, which can lead to poor decisions. The Rams entered Sunday night’s matchup as home favorites, but they were outclassed on the field, losing to the Tennessee Titans 28-16 and sparking frustrated fans to get rowdy in the stands.

During the brutal melee, one Rams fan viciously knocked out a Titans fan who quickly dropped and slid down multiple steps face first. The Rams fan then turned to one of his own, using a right jab to knock out a person wearing an Aaron Donald jersey.

But the worst offense may have occurred came after the violent punches, when another fan walked up the stairs and disgracefully stomped on the head of the Donald fan. It’s not clear what caused the fight, but the person delivering the blows may have offered a clue to get tracked down. He was wearing a Rams jersey with the name Rivera on the back. There is no Rivera on the team, meaning it may have been his own last name.

Most of the crowd responded to the fight in typical fashion, taking out their cell phones to record the incident while adding a soundtrack of ‘oohs and aahs.’

