WATCH: Deion Sanders, In Very First Team Speech as Colorado Football Coach, Tells Players They Should Transfer to Another School

Sanders left Jackson State to become the new football coach at Colorado on Saturday, and on Sunday, he met with the media and his new players — and made quite the first impression. In his opening press conference, he introduced his son, Shedeur, to the media as the new quarterback for Colorado. Shedeur was Jackson State’s quarterback for the 2022 season. It appears he will enter the transfer portal to follow his father to Colorado and play for him.

Sanders met with his new players on Sunday evening and told them he already had a couple of positions filled out with players he plans to bring in, and he likened the new arrivals to a high-end fashion brand.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis [Vuitton],” Sanders said.

Colorado finished last in the Pac-12 in 2022 with a 1-8 conference record and a 1-11 season record, so Sanders doesn’t seem very attached to the current squad.

“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body, and some of your parents that put up with for probably two decades now,” Sanders added.

Sanders flat-out told the team they should look for other schools to play for next season.

“I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be change,” Sanders continued. “So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal, and do whatever you gonna get because more of you jump in, the more room you’re gonna make cause we bring kids that are smart.”

