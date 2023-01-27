WATCH: Deion Sanders Surprises 98 Year Old University Of Colorado Superfan At Her Home

University of Colorado’s head football coach Deion Sanders surprised a 98-year-old superfan of the school’s athletic program at her home.

In a video posted by the team’s official Twitter account on Thursday night, coach Primetime showed up at the doorstep of a lady named Peggy Coppom. She is 98 years old and has been a massive fan of the Buffaloes football team for a long time. Sanders greeted her with a hug, and Peggy seemed shocked to see the new head football coach at her front door.

“Are you Prime?” Peggy asked. “Do I call you that? How about good-looking?”

Sanders told her she can call him whatever she wanted, and the two went into the house. When the two made it into the living room, Peggy asked for another hug, and he obliged.

“I’ve heard some wonderful things about you,” Sanders said.

Peggy showed Coach Primetime a collage of pictures of her and her twin sister, Betty Hoover, who passed away.

“Let me show you, my twin,” Peggy added. “We were known as the CU twins. I just wanted to let you know that I had a twin. That’s why we were known as the CU twins.”

Peggy and Betty were inducted into the CU Athletic Hall of Fame in its Legacy Wing in October as part of the inaugural class for the new section.

She told Sanders she would like to meet his mother, Connie Knight.

“Trust me, she is a lot of fun,” Coach Prime said.

“I bet she is, and she did a good job with you,” Peggy added.

Before Sanders left Jackson State University as head coach, he was rumored as possibly becoming the head football coach at Auburn University, but he ultimately signed with Colorado, and Peggy asked for help from above to get Sanders as the Buffaloes’ head coach.

“When they announced on TV that they thought you were gonna be, and then they found out you were and all that, I sent Rick [George, Colorado’s Athletic Director] a mass card. We’re Catholics; I sent him a mass card for prayers,” Peggy continued. “So when that happened, I called him on the phone, and I said, ‘God answered our prayers.'”

“Well, He answered my prayers, too,” Sanders added. “When He sent me here.”

The Buffaloes’ head football coach invited Peggy to watch the 2023 spring game at the field level so that she can get recognition from everyone in attendance.

Watch above via @CUBUFFSFOOTBALL on Twitter.

