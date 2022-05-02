Lots of outlandish statements get made on sports talk shows, including ESPN, where you can find Stephen A. Smith running a mock presidential campaign or complimenting himself on a regular basis.

Monday, however, it was his ESPN colleague Kendrick Perkins who made a shocking statement as he claimed he is the most unbiased person on the NBA Today panel while getting roasted for picking the Boston Celtics over the defending champ Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs.

The wild statement took place on Monday’s edition of NBA Today as the panel discussed the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Bucks’ dominance over the Celtics in Game 1, prompting former Celtic “Perk” to step in.

“You never bet against the champs, that’s the rule,” moderator Malika Andrews stated.

“I am, I still got the Celtics in seven,” Perkins chimed in.

“You work for the Celtics,” Richard Jefferson said.

“You bleed green bruh,” Chiney Ogwumike also said, causing the big man to play a little defense.

“No, I work for ESPN,” Perkins said. “I’m so unbiased, I’m the most unbiased person on this panel.”

The panel immediately reacted with shocked expressions, stunned at what they just heard come out of Perkins’ mouth. Jefferson looked at him with contempt, Ogwumike chuckled a bit and Andrews made a face as though she had just eaten a lemon.

“Okay,” Andrews said in disbelief.

Unsurprisingly, Perkins continued on with his defense, calling out his colleagues for having their own fandom.

“We know R.J. is not going to say nothing about the Nets. We know Malika is not going to say nothing about her Golden State, Bay Area squad. She’s going to ride with them…” the big man stated.

“We’re talking about the Bucks and the Celtics, what are you talking about?” Andrews said defensively.

The set broke out into pandemonium momentarily as the panel turned on Perkins, capping it off by Jefferson throwing his hood over his head, signifying a popular slang for lying, “cap”.

Watch above via ESPN

