A Tampa Bay Lightning fan attacked Florida Panthers’ mascot Viktor E. Ratt during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In a video that surfaced on Tuesday, a man and the Panthers’ mascot were captured in the midst of an altercation. A man in a blue shirt began to attack the mascot, grabbed the mascot’s shirt, and forced it over his giant fake head. He then placed the mascot in a chokehold and began to pump his fist toward the crowd. In response, the people in attendance began to boo the man.

“Go, Bolts! Go, Bolts!” the man shouted as he held the mouse-like mascot in a headlock.

The man gave one more tug to the mascot’s shirt, which completely covered the fake eyes on Viktor E. Ratt. The aggressor appeared to ask the mascot where his Lightning jersey was, and the man in the costume pointed in the direction of where the jersey was flung, and the combatant in the blue shirt retrieved his hockey sweater.

The usher nearby did not help the mascot, as he continued to get bullied by the fan. Since arena security or police did not intervene during the fight, people in attendance might have thought the altercation was staged.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries to the person who was dressed up as the mascot.

But according to the Miami Herald, the Panthers said the fight was not fake. The organization has opened up an investigation into the brawl.

The quarrel between the two was not nearly as bad as when Dallas Cowboys fans decided to fight one another in many different incidents at a watch party outside of AT&T Stadium following their team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

On the ice, the Panthers blew out their in-state rivals 7-1 in their first game back since the All-Star break.

Watch above.

