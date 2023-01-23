WATCH: Cowboys Fans Brawl With EACH OTHER Following Loss To 49ers

Dallas Cowboys fans turned on one another as multiple fights broke out at a watch party outside the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

In three videos that appeared on Twitter late Sunday night, Cowboys fans who went to a live viewing party at a bar outside of AT&T Stadium decided to take their anger out on one another after watching their team lose to the San Fransisco 49ers 19-12. In the first video above, one man in a Cowboys varsity jacket had another man in a Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jersey in a vicious headlock before a man in an orange security jacket broke them up.

“Get him, CeDee!” a man off-camera shouted.

The two were brought to their feet. The man in the varsity jacket threw a punch which the man in the Lamb jersey blocked, and then a third man tried to tackle the Cowboys fan in the varsity jacket. The man in the Lamb jersey landed a nasty right hook to the jaw on the guy in the varsity jacket, who fell to the ground.

The man in the varsity jacket stayed on the ground, clearly dazed and confused from the final punch he received, and he struggled to get back to his feet. The man in the Lamb jersey circled back around and gave the man in the varsity jacket one more shove as he tried to get to his feet.

In the second brawl, two men were on the ground wrestling each other, and in this video, a different man was also in a Lamb jersey. The other man was in a white Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jersey and was jumped by other bystanders.

“Fuck that shit,” one person shouted in the graphic clip.

When the man in the Elliott jersey finally got to his feet, security guards wrapped him up before he could take a swing at the guys who jumped him.

Fights breakout at AT&T Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/cmQu6kreJ7 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

In the final video, a man in a black sweatshirt and a man in an Elliott jersey squared off right near a concession stand. The man in the black hoodie tried to land a left hook on the man in the Elliott jersey before he was shoved away by another man. A security guard came running and broke up the fight.

“Cowboys fans,” said the man who recorded the fight, “We suck!”

Fist are flying in Dallas right now pic.twitter.com/9y5MXF84Ao — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

Watch above via @DallasTexasTV on Twitter.

