WATCH: HS Basketball Coach Absolutely LOSES IT On Heckling Spectator, Jumps Into the Stands and Grabs Him By the Shirt in Bizarre Scene

During a game that took place on Thursday night, Richlands’s head coach Tom Rife appeared not to like something that a male spectator said behind the team’s bench. Rife jumped over the seats, grabbed the man by his shirt, and began shouting at him.

The Richlands head coach pointed toward security to remove the man from the game. He shoved the spectator as others came over to de-escalate the physical altercation. The man behind the bench did not fight back.

The incident will be investigated, Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy announced on Friday. The statement read:

We are aware of the incident at the RHS basketball game and while we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved.

Stacy will not be the only individual who will review the altercation. Deputy Superintendent Diedra Hill, Richlands High School Principal Rickie Vencill, and Richlands Athletic Director Frank Daugherty will participate in the investigation.

Good ole boy network fired coach who was amazing & had the emotional intelligence to control themselves to the bare minimum we expect of our student athletes, & replaced him with this. Our girls deserve better. I expect the immediate termination of head coach Tom Rife. pic.twitter.com/dBpZAkRLms — @TheFearlessQueen (@QueenOfManLand) February 24, 2023

Highlands lost Thursday night’s game 54-51 to Wise Central at Richlands Middle School gymnasium.

Rife is in his second stint as coach of the Lady Blue Tornadoes. He coached the program from the 1970s until 2005. He also served as the boy’s basketball head coach during his tenure. He came back to coach the girl’s team in August after head coach Aaron Lowe was removed from the team after seven seasons.

Rife did lead the Lady Blue Tornadoes to a 22-2 season, the program’s best regular season since 2013.

In recent weeks, we have seen soccer fans throughout the world leave their seats and physically assault players on the pitch.

