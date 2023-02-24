WATCH: Pitch Invader Sucker-Punches Goalkeeper and Then Gets ABSOLUTELY Clobbered

A crazed fan stormed the pitch in the middle of a soccer match and sucker-punched a goalkeeper, who fought back and threw the supporter to the ground.

In Thursday’s Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla, a fan ran onto the field at PSV Stadium in The Netherlands and landed a punch to Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović’s face, while also taking a blow in return. The deranged man immediately fell to the ground, and Dmitrović got on top of him and began to smack the invader.

Players from both clubs rushed over to separate the Sevilla goalkeeper from the attention-seeking fan. Dmitrović got the nod for the contest over Sevilla’s starting netminder Yassine Bounou, according to the Associated Press. The AP added that PSV could face punishment for the fan storming the pitch.

PSV pitch invader goes to punch Sevilla and Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and bounces off him.pic.twitter.com/wviFZo819S — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) February 23, 2023

Dmitrović may have won the street fight on the pitch, but Sevilla lost the match 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven. However, due to Europa League’s aggregate rules, Sevilla advanced to the next round of the tournament on a 3-2 aggregate score.

This was the second time this month that a soccer fanatic rushed the field to attack a player on the visiting team. In a Columbian soccer league, a fan punched Daniel Cataño of the Millonarious in the side of the head before the match started.

Cataño similarly answered the call as Dmitrović, and he fought back against the assailant. Cataño’s teammates stood up for him and assaulted the fan before stadium security removed the fan from the pitch.

However, Cataño received a red card from the match for simply defending himself. The game was never started out of protest because the referee refused to revoke the match penalty from the soccer player.

Deportes Tolima, who Millonarious was supposed to play that day, accused the opposing team of “putting pressure on us” after they walked off the pitch in their protest.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com