WATCH: Kenny Smith LAUNCHES Shaq Into a Giant Christmas Tree

NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith shoved co-host Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas tree after the two tried to race each other to the big screen in their Atlanta studio.

Smith attempted to do a breakdown of the first half of the game TNT aired between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Still, he was hesitant to get up from his chair because Shaq and co-analyst Charles Barkley always tried to race Smith to the back screen to beat him.

While O’Neal and Barkley sat at their chairs in anticipation of Smith’s rise to get to the back screen, Smith accused Barkley of cheating.

“Don’t cheat, Chuck,” Smith said.

Smith quickly got out of his chair and began the footrace to the back screen. Smith made a hard turn left when he saw O’Neal in pursuit and shoved him toward a giant Christmas tree.

O’Neal, who stands at 7’1″ and weighs around 325 lbs, went right into the Christmas tree.

“That was bad right there,” NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson said.

“Get your butt out of here,” Smith told O’Neal after the shove.

Smith won the footrace, had a giant smile, and could not contain his laughter after seeing O’Neal on the tree.

“Yeah, I’m alright,” O’Neal added as he laughed.

Johnson assisted Barkley in getting O’Neal out of the tree. Once they pulled O’Neal out of the tree, he had a big smile and was covered in pine needles.

“This means war Kenny,” O’Neal added as he jumped up and down to try and shake off the rest of the pine needles before he sat back down.

This was not the only time O’Neal ended up in the tree Tuesday night. For some reason, he wanted his colleagues to dare him to jump back into the tree.

“I’ll dive into that tree right now,” O’Neal said. “Say I won’t, Ernie.”

Johnson immediately called his bluff and told O’Neal, “There’s no way you’ll do that, Shaq. You won’t dive into that tree right now.”

O’Neal received pushback from Barkley and Smith as they both told him not to do it. O’Neal took his glasses off and dove head-first into the Christmas tree.

O’Neal took out many branches as he had laid in the tree again.

“Hey man, we need a new tree,” Smith added.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

