WATCH: Kodak Black Did NOT Score at an NHL Game, But His Twerk Show Nearly Set Off the Goal Horn

Kodak Black attended the Florida Panthers game against the Vancouver Canucks in Miami Tuesday night and the rapper appeared to have more fun than every other fan.

The NHL and the Panthers celebrated having Kodak Black (Bill Kapri) in attendance, tweeting pictures of the immensely popular South Florida native and delighting the crowd by showing him on the jumbotron during the second period. But at some point during the game, Kapri moved from his rinkside seat in the lower bowl of the arena up into a luxury suite. That’s when the party really took off.

With the Panthers already owning a 5-2 lead, fans looked for other methods of entertainment during the third period of the game. One fan and Panthers season-ticket holder found Kodak Black in his suite and began to video the rapper in a seemingly compromising position.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

For hours, social media was insistent that the video showed Kodak Black scoring at an NHL game. At first, the evidence appeared damning as the video showed Kapri hunched over behind a woman who looked to be on all fours in the luxury suite.

The fan who filmed the shocking scene even noted “I know they weren’t having sex,” but his words were muffled by the chatter on social media, which defiantly claimed Kodak Black deserved a goal horn celebration. It wasn’t until a second angle of the suite show was released when social media and hockey fans realized Kodak Black and the woman were both fully clothed.

Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing. pic.twitter.com/iyRUO0UsEM — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 12, 2022

The rendezvous was nothing more than just twerking, but Kapri still gave hockey it’s best highlight of the season. Kapri made headlines early in 2021 as well, when the rapper was pardoned by then President Donald Trump in his last days of office.

