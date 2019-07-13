WATCH: LA Angels Pitchers Throw Combined No-Hitter at Game Honoring Fallen Teammate Tyler Skaggs
At the first home game for the Los Angeles Angels since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the team defeated the Seattle Mariners 13–0 after pitchers Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for a no-hitter.
To honor their fallen teammate, the entire Angels team wore his number, 45, on their jerseys Friday night. And Skaggs’ mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch before the game.
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019
Here was the last out of the no-hitter.
On the night the @angels honoured the late Tyler Skaggs, Felix Pena and Taylor Cole combined to throw a no-hitter vs the @Mariners 😢
What a moment 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/0juy4Q4Zsz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 13, 2019
After wining the incredibly emotional game, the Angels all returned to the pitcher’s mound, upon which they laid all their #45 jersey in honor of Skaggs.
Gone but never forgotten ⚾👼❤️
#45 | @Angels pic.twitter.com/0R3c3g7DYh
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 13, 2019
Screengrab image via Fox Sports West.
