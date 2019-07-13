At the first home game for the Los Angeles Angels since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the team defeated the Seattle Mariners 13–0 after pitchers Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for a no-hitter.

To honor their fallen teammate, the entire Angels team wore his number, 45, on their jerseys Friday night. And Skaggs’ mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch before the game.

Here was the last out of the no-hitter.

On the night the @angels honoured the late Tyler Skaggs, Felix Pena and Taylor Cole combined to throw a no-hitter vs the @Mariners 😢 What a moment 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/0juy4Q4Zsz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 13, 2019

After wining the incredibly emotional game, the Angels all returned to the pitcher’s mound, upon which they laid all their #45 jersey in honor of Skaggs.

Screengrab image via Fox Sports West.

