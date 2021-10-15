WATCH: NFL’s Vita Vea Brutally Struggles to Remove Jersey, Inadvertently Dominates Erin Andrews Interview on Fox

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews conducted a nice postgame interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette Thursday night on Fox, but defensive lineman Vita Vea inadvertently stole the show.

The postgame jersey swap has become a common sign of respect between players of opposing teams in the NBA and NFL. After the Bucs 28-22 win on Thursday Night Football, Vea looked to exchange jerseys with Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle can obliterate offensive lineman on the field, but when it comes time to remove his jersey, the 350-pound football player requires a lot of assistance.

The process was caught on camera as Andrews conducted her postgame interview for Fox. While the cameras were focused on Andrews and Fournette, Vea was in the background, blinded by his own jersey and desperately seeking help.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Bucs PR director Michael Pehanich is the person who rescued Vea during the truly hilarious exchange, requiring all of his strength to get the jersey up and over the 350-pound defensive tackle’s pads.

