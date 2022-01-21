WATCH: NHL Star Unexpectedly Steals a Fan’s Phone to Record Funny Pregame Message

Hockey fans outside of Boston love to hate Bruins star Brad Marchand, but it’s hard to hate this really cool moment he created Thursday night.

After the Bruins pregame warmups, Marchand handed out high-fives to the crowd as he made his way off the ice. And just before entering the tunnel on his way to the locker room, Marchand snatched a phone right out of a young fan’s hand who was recording him.

We’ve seen athletes grab popcorn, nachos and beer from fans, but a prized personal possession like a cell phone is next level. Marchand didn’t grab the phone out of anger, he snatched it to record a pregame message and give the young fan an unforgettable moment.

“I don’t know whose phone this is.” — Brad Marchand 🤣😂 Young Bruins fan Aiden Smith was treated to a pretty awesome surprise from @Bmarch63 before Thursday’s game against the Capitals. @NESN pic.twitter.com/VfIZz9kWzQ — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) January 21, 2022

“What’s up! It’s B-M 6-3, just walking off from warmups,” Marchand said. “I don’t know whose phone this is, but I hope you have a lot of fun tonight because I know I’m going to. Anyways, gotta go. See ya.”

According to NESN, the phone belonged to Aiden Smith and it did eventually make its way back to the young fan, who now owns an unforgettable memory courtesy of Marchand. Smith was further treated to a 4-3 Bruins victory over the Washington Capitals.

Marchand left the game in the second period with a shoulder injury. The 13-year Bruins veteran is often considered the most-hated person in the NHL, but even Marchand’s biggest detractors had to appreciate his Thursday night hijinks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com