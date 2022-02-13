WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Game-Altering Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl debut began in epic fashion with a first quarter touchdown catch, but then unfortunately came to a screeching halt with a knee injury.

Late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham went down with a non-contact knee injury. The Rams superstar wide receiver attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he crumbled in the open field and dropped to the ground clutching his left knee.

Beckham was helped off the field and did not return during the first half. Before the injury, Beckham had two catches for 52 yards, including the Rams first touchdown of the game.

Non-contact injuries are always concerning for NFL players, especially for the 29-year-old Beckham, who tore his ACL in that same knee during the 2020 season.

