WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Strike First in Super Bowl LVI with a Touchdown Pass to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams jumped out to an early lead in Super Bowl LVI behind a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams offense capitalized on a defensive stop, after Ernest Jones broke up a fourth down pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It set up great field position for Los Angeles, which ended in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Beckham, who the Rams acquired midseason from the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win a Championship game and the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Watch above via NBC.

