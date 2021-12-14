WATCH: One-Handed, Barefoot and Buzzed, John Daly Holes Out at Trump National

Most people would call it a weekend for the ages, but for John Daly it probably felt more like a random Tuesday in January.

The famously polarizing golfer spent the weekend at Trump National in South Florida, where he participated in the Rick Smith celebrity golf clinic. During the weekend, the 55-year-old Daly proved he’s still one of golf’s most entertaining personalities.

Known for his powerful drives, affinity for booze and off the course antics, Daly impressed social media by sharing his $446.10 order from Taco Bell, but he wowed the crowd at Trump National with his finesse. After the clinic, Trump Golf posted a video of the two-time major champion chipping the ball. But Daly went next level, standing on the course barefoot, with the club in one hand and a drink in the other.

Daly takes a one-handed swing with the club and beautifully chipped the ball, sending it rolling onto the green and eventually into the hole. Daly turned around seemingly unsurprised that he holed out, but everyone watching was left stunned by the one-handed, barefoot, and buzzed chip shot.

The golfer is set to play in the PNC Championship this weekend with his 18-year-old son John Daly II who hits bombs just like his father. The PNC Championship will also be Tiger Woods’ first golf tournament since his horrific car crash earlier this year. Woods will compete with his 12-year-old son Charlie.

