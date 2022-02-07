Syracuse fans don’t forget, and Syracuse fans don’t like Pete Davidson as they welcomed the Saturday Night Live star to the Carrier Dome over the weekend with a showering of boos.

Davidson was in attendance Saturday to watch the men’s basketball game between Syracuse and Louisville.

“That is, a man who just got booed by the folks here at The Dome for good reason,” ESPN play-by-play voice Doug Sherman said as the cameras pointed to Davidson.

The boos for Davidson were loud and in unison as Syracuse fans remembered being called “trash” by Davidson three years ago during an interview with Howard Stern.

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

“I did hear that Howard Stern interview,” ESPN analyst Chris Spatola added. “I’m surprised he was allowed in the building, with the way he spoke of the great city of Syracuse.”

The interview at the center of Syracuse’s hatred for Davidson occurred in 2019, when the SNL star joined Stern to discuss the filming of Big Time Adolescence, which took place in Upstate New York.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” Davidson told said on The Howard Stern Show in 2019. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f*cking Ramada.”

After hitting Davidson with their hostile attack of boos, the Staten Island native responded by calling for a truce.

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” Davidson said in a video shared by Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”

