WATCH: Sir Charles And Shaq Troll Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe After Fiery Exchange About Controversial Tweet

Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal trolled Fox Sports hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe after the two Undisputed hosts got into a heated exchange.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital Monday night, Bayless posted a highly controversial tweet in which he worried about the game’s conclusion.

He tweeted, “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” Bayless received heavy blowback from the tweet, and on Tuesday, he did Undisputed solo and claimed his tweet was “widely misconstrued.”

On Wednesday, Sharpe returned, and the two got into a firey exchange after Bayless cut off Sharpe in the middle of his monologue, and the fireworks ensued.

Sir Charles and Shaq, who just returned to Inside the NBA from their holiday break, decided to poke fun at the their fellow sportscasters over the kerfuffle, enlisting Ernie Johnson in their bit.

“Hey, hey, hey, I’m sick of you, man,” Barkley said with a smile while point at O’Neal. “You interrupted Ernie already. The first show of the year, you already interrupted him. Can he finish his monologue?”

The cameras turned to Shaq, who threw his arms up in the air and continued to laugh as Johnson told them to “stop.” The television crew behind the cameras laughed at the two who decided to troll Bayless and Sharpe right off the rip.

“I watched it on YouTube; I hadn’t seen the show,” co-host Kenny Smith added.

Friday afternoon, Sharpe saw a compilation tweet of a video put together of the shenanigans O’Neal and Barkley were up to throughout the night, and the former NFL tight end seemed to enjoy the taunting.

“@NBAonTNT crew y’all wrong for this,” Sharpe wrote with 12 crying laughing emojis.

“I’m not taking my tweet down! I believe what I said!” Barkley shouted later in the night, clearly ribbing Bayless for not taking down his controversial tweet.

After Shaq decided to take a page out of Sharpe’s playbook and stop talking after being interrupted by Johnson, Barkley had one more jab for the Fox Sports hosts.

“I’m just like Shannon; I know what it’s like to work with somebody ya hate,” Barkley concluded.

