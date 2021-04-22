WATCH: This Absolutely Insane Heave By Joel Embiid is the Most Impressive Missed Shot You’ll Ever See

Usually, a baffling airball is the only missed shot that becomes newsworthy during the NBA regular season. But Joel Embiid’s Wednesday night miss wasn’t a highlight because it was a laugher, it was one of the most impressive attempts in NBA history.

The Phoenix Suns topped the Philadelphia 76ers in their Wednesday night matchup. Featuring two of the league’s best teams, the game nearly went to overtime on the improbable buzzer-beater by Embiid. As Chris Paul’s free throw with 0.8 seconds remaining bounced off the rim for Phoenix, Embiid grabbed the rebound and launched an 85-footer that went literally halfway through the basket before popping back out.

I’m not saying Embiid’s shot should count for something, but how many times have we seen a lucky bounce lead to two or three points? Embiid’s heave was on the mark, and a more impressive feat than most of the makes in that game. The 76ers center scored 38 points and grabbed 17 boards Wednesday night, but it was his buzzer-beater attempt that nearly became one of the most memorable moments in regular season history.

The Eagles haven’t named their starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season yet, but a new option might be on the other side of the Philly sports complex after watching Embiid launch the accurate 85-foot Hail Mary.

Watch above via, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]