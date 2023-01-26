WATCH: Uber Eats Delivery Man Nonchalantly Walks On The Court During Live Play At College Basketball Game

An Uber Eats delivery man decided it would be wise to walk on the court in the middle of play during a college basketball game.

At the start of the second half of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Loyola Chicago’s Philip Alston held the ball in the corner of the floor against Duquesne’s Tre Williams when a man in a yellow jacket strolled on the floor in the middle of play. The man had a brown bag in his hand with a soda, as it seemed he was there to deliver food to someone sitting courtside at the game.

“We’ve got an official’s timeout. Somebody came on the floor on the far side,” play-by-play announcer Tim Benz said. “Looking for an Uber Eats delivery or something there. He’s carrying some Mcdonald’s!”

Benz and his partner, analyst Ellis Cannon, confirmed that it was, in fact, an Uber Eats delivery man, so the color commentator thought he could get the delivery man’s attention and have the food brought to the broadcast table.

“Maybe I’ll put my hand up! I’m getting a little hungry!” Cannon added. “He could bring it over here!”

A replay showed the delivery guy on the floor less than a foot from Alston and Williams while the play was live. The referee, who stood right near the players, threw his hand up at the Uber Eats man to tell him to stop walking and get off the floor. Yet the announcer jokingly mused that the ref could actually have placed the order.

“Who’s he delivering it to? The official?” Benz asked.

Watch above via ESPN+.

