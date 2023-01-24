WATCH: Duke Basketball Player Punched In The Throat By Opponent Celebrating Bucket

Duke center Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat after Virginia Tech guard MJ Collins pumped his fist in celebration.

With 13 seconds remaining in the second half of Monday night’s game between the Blue Devils and Hokies, Collins hit a jump shot breaking the 75-75 tie to give the Hokies a two-point lead. To celebrate his bucket, the Virginia Tech guard pumped his fist and caught Collins in the jugular. The Duke freshman did not move, and the referees blew their whistle as Collins was hunched over. At first, ESPN announcers Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander thought the whistle blew to check the clock. But the announcers later saw the inadvertent punch upon viewing the replay.

“MJ Collins making the two-point basket and a fist pump that accidentally catches Kyle Filipowski in the neck on the celebration,” Alexander said.

Duke trainers immediately ran out on the floor as the referees called a timeout to review the play for a possible flagrant foul Replay from behind the opposite basket showed Collins began to pump his fist before his head turned around, and Filipowski just happened to be standing in the wrong spot.

Eventually, referees Keith Kimbell and Kipp Kissinger told Alexander and O’Brien that the contact was accidental; therefore, no flagrant foul would be called on Collins.

“Filipowski just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Alexander noted.

The freshman center did not miss time on the bench and returned to the game. After the game, Filipowski admitted to reporters that he puked in the team huddle.

“Yeah, he just elbowed me right in the adam’s apple,” Filipowski said. “I couldn’t breathe for a minute, but I just needed to throw up, and I was good.”

Virginia Tech held on and beat Duke 78-75.

Watch above via ESPN.

