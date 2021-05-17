The University of Washington softball team was selected to play in the NCAA Tournament. Extremely disappointed with their seeding, the Huskies ignored the celebratory moment in protest of the selection.

During Sunday’s NCAA Tournament softball selection show, most teams jumped for joy when their name was called as a chosen participant, but the irritated Huskies quietly stood up and left the room during the nationally televised event.

The Huskies finished No. 2 in the highly competitive Pac-12 conference after boasting a 41-11 regular season record. They entered the weekend ranked No. 5 overall in the coaches poll, but two losses saw them drop to 16 in the RPI. Subsequently, they were the 16th seed added to the bracket.

As the 16th seed, the Huskies will host their first-round regionals for the fifth consecutive season. But their seeding puts them at a disadvantage for the Super Regionals, where Washington will potentially have to face top-ranked Oklahoma if both teams advance.

Oregon, who also plays in the Pac-12 and finished the season ranked No. 15 in the RPI, was not even selected to play in the tournament, furthering the narrative that the entire conference was snubbed by the selection committee.

Watch above via, ESPN2

