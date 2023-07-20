WATCH: Yankees Pitchers Mock Booing Fans, Destroy Dugout Equipment in Disastrous Meltdown

The New York Yankees’ pitching staff has had better days than Wednesday’s outing against the Los Angeles Angels.

Starter Carlos Rodon — signed in the offseason as another ace alongside Gerrit Cole — pitched just 4.1 innings after giving up six runs on four hits and five walks in the Yankees’ 7-3 loss.

Later on in the game, Tommy Kahnle gave up a run in his relief appearance after a hit and two walks.

However, their shortcomings on the mound paled in comparison to what they did afterward.

While walking to the dugout at the end of the second inning, Rodon noticed a section of booing Yankees fan right in front of him. He chose not to ignore it and instead blew a kiss at them.

Rodon reacts to some Yankees fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/oE86bvyTq1 — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 19, 2023

Kahnle had a different kind of fan interaction. After his less-than-stellar relief appearance, he stormed into the dugout and threw his glove at the standing fan that was cooling his teammates off. While that might not have been enough to destroy the fan, his repeated stomping of it right after certainly did the job.

Tommy Kahnle just annihilated a fan in the dugout pic.twitter.com/w4QYqElIKP — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 20, 2023

With the loss, the Yankees were swept by the Angels for the first time since 2009. The team has also lost nine of its last 11 games as it now has sole possession of last place in the AL East.

